Criminal Alien of the Week Report 08-27-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting fourth full week in the month of August when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for radio listeners a criminal illegal alien driver who has been arrested and charged for allegedly taking the life of a motorcyclist in Clark County, Washington.
On Thursday, August 20, 2020 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) issued a news release titled “Motorcyclist Killed, causing driver arrested.”
The subject of the CCSO news release, Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez (ID: 221183; DOB: Jul 07, 1994), age 26, is currently incarcerated at the Clack County Jail in Vancouver, Washington.
Looking up Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez on the Clark County Jail Inmate Roster website reveals he has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, Ignition Interlock Viol-Notation on Dr Rec-Verify Interlock, DWS 3 -Drive W/License Susp or Revoked-3 or Revoked Lic or Privilege and Hit/Run Unattended Vehicle. His bail bond has been set at $100,000.00.
The name of motorcyclist allegedly killed by Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez has been identified as Mark Holm, age 59, of Vancouver.
Here are detailed excerpts from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release that describe events that led up to the death of Mr. Holm:
“Carlos J. Hoyos-Gonzalez, age 26, was driving a Ford Econoline work van westbound on NE Minnehaha. Witnesses reported that it appeared he had been racing a purple Lexus sedan. The work van was in the left lane and the Lexus was in the right lane. At the intersection of NE 47th Avenue, the Lexus reportedly made a right turn to the north. Hoyos-Gonzalez drove his van into the intersection, and made a sweeping counterclockwise 270-degree turn in the intersection. In the process of doing so, the van was struck by a motorcycle which had been traveling westbound on Minnehaha behind the vehicles. . .” – CCSO
“Hoyos-Gonzalez exhibited obvious signs of impairment. His vehicle had also been reported in at least two prior hit and run collisions, not long before this one. . .” – CCSO
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, August 24, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez:
“Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen and convicted criminal alien who is in the United States illegally. On Aug. 20, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), encountered Hoyos-Gonzales after he was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on charges of vehicular homicide, ignition interlock violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit and run. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the Clark County Jail the same day.
Hoyos-Gonzalez has had previous arrests by law enforcement that include a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence, a 2017 conviction for driving on a suspended or revoked license and a 2014 conviction for reckless driving.
Hoyos-Gonzalez has not been previously removed from the U.S.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
About Detainers
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody. When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission.
Under previous ICE policies, it was not standard for the agency to routinely issue immigration detainers, therefore, in 2016 one was not issued on this individual. Under current policies, ICE routinely issues immigration detainers to the greatest extent practicable.” – ICE Public Affairs.
The consequences of Mexican national criminal alien serial-traffic-violator Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez’s involvement in the death of Mark Holm could be determined in the near future by a judge and possible jury in a Clark County Court room.
To make certain of Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez faces any form of justice in the death of Mr. Holm, Clark County Jail Deputies should be allowed to honor the immigration detainer ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged on Hoyos-Gonzalez.
But unfortunately a state of Washington executive order in 2017 and state law in 2019 prohibits Clark County Jail Deputies from inquiring about Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez’s immigration status and honoring ERO’s immigration detainer lodged on him.
On February 23, 2017 Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed Executive Order 17-01; the Governor’s executive order has restricted state employees and agencies from helping enforce federal immigration laws.
The Washington State Legislature last year passed sanctuary legislation (SB 5497), signed into law on May 21, 2019 by Governor Jay Inslee, prohibiting state, county and local law enforcement from inquiring about a person’s immigration status.
As of August 27, 2020 Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez still remains in the custody of the Clark County Jail.
Unless the Clark County Court in charge of the case against Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez in connection with the death of Mark Holm doesn’t revoke the $100,000.00 bail bond set by the court on Hoyos-Gonzalez that would allow him to be released from jail before trial (he’s allowed to post bail) the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” believes the criminal alien illegal present in the U.S. will escape justice by fleeing to his home country of Mexico.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 08-27-20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.