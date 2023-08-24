Criminal Alien of the Week Report 08-24-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

August 24, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third full week of August 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a look back in recent time to a case of a illegal alien who was found guilty by a jury and sentenced by a judge to prison for multiple sex crimes against female child out of Washington County, Oregon.

Some background information, on September 24, 2015 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office charged Luis Hernandez-Sanchez (Case Number: C152335CR) with two counts of first-degree Sodomy, two counts of first-degree Rape, three counts of first-degree Sexual Penetration, six counts of first-degree Sex Abuse and one count of Coercion.

On June 23, 2016 in Washington County Circuit Court, after a 12-person jury trial, Luis Hernandez-Sanchez was convicted of one count of First Degree Sex Abuse, the other sex crime convictions were non-unanimous jury verdicts.

On August 3, 2016 Luis Hernandez-Sanchez’s June 23, 2016 Washington County Circuit Court sex crime convictions were appealed (A162764) to an Oregon Court of Appeals (COA) who on May 25, 2021 overturned the majority sex crime convictions against him because of the non-unanimous jury verdicts, except for the conviction of one count of First Degree Sex Abuse.

Furthermore, the Oregon COA remanded the sex crime case against Luis Hernandez-Sanchez (Case Number: C152335CR) back to the lower Washington County Circuit Court.

Moving forward in time, on Tuesday, July12, 2022 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Luis Hernandez-Sanchez Sentenced to 375 Months in Prison in Sexual Abuse Case.”

Here is the text of the brief WCDAO’s news release regarding the resolution of the criminal case against Luis Hernandez-Sanchez:

“HILLSBORO, Ore.- On July 6, 2022, Judge Andrew Erwin sentenced Luis Hernandez-Sanchez, age 53, to 375 months in prison. On July 1, 2022, a Washington County jury found the defendant guilty of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual penetration, and five counts of first-degree sex abuse. Deputy District Attorney Chris Lewman prosecuted the case against Mr. Hernandez-Sanchez.

In 2015, the victim told a friend that the defendant sexually abused her. That friend alerted her father who then called police. Beaverton police and investigators with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) met with the victim. She told them the defendant abused her multiple times over a period of several years. Police arrested the defendant who denied any wrongdoing.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victim for reporting this abuse. This office also thanks Beaverton police, ODHS, and CARES Northwest for their work on this case.

The defendant will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.” – Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

After Luis Hernandez-Sanchez’s July 6, 2022 sentencing in Washington County Circuit Court, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on August 14, 2023 did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on him (Case Number: C152335CR) that confirmed a Washington County jury found he was guilty on July 1, 2022 of two counts of first-degree Sodomy, two counts of first-degree Rape, three counts of first-degree Sexual Penetration and five counts of first-degree Sex Abuse. (Note: Luis Hernandez-Sanchez (Case Number: C152335CR) was provided with a Spanish language interpreter during the prosecution of this criminal case.).

Also on August 14, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Oregon Offender Search (OOS) and found Luis Hernandez-Sanchez (Case Number: C152335CR; SID: 13214530; DOB: 06/21/1969),now age 54, has been in the custody of the DOC prison system since July 7, 2022 and he is currently being incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) located in Salem, Oregon.

Seeking information on Luis Hernandez-Sanchez’s immigration status on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications for the Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Luis Hernandez-Sanchez:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):



Luis Hernandez-Sanchez, 54, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. He attempted to enter the United States Jan. 16, 2010, before unlawfully re-entering at an unknown location without admission or parole. Hernandez-Sanchez was convicted by the Multnomah County Circuit Court of DUI June 28, 1999, receiving six months in jail after failing to complete a DUI diversion program. He was later convicted by the Washington County Circuit Court on offenses related to the sexual abuse of a child June 23, 2016, receiving a sentence of 375 months in prison. Seattle ERO placed immigration detainers with the Oregon Department of Corrections June 30, 2016, and again with the Washington County Jail May 26, 2021. Hernandez-Sanchez’s earliest known release date from prison is Dec. 21, 2046.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Summing up the topic of this week’s report, illegally present in the United States, Mexican national sexual predator Luis Hernandez-Sanchez for his multiple sex crime convictions against a female child is spending a total of 24-years, 5-months and 14-days with hundreds criminals aliens with immigration detainers who are incarcerated for sex crimes in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.

A special thank you goes out to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs team who contributes significant information to help make the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” possible.

Lars, the third full week in the month of August 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

docfnc

https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2023/08/24/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-329/