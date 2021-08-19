Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 08-19-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
August 19, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the third full week in the month of August 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for your radio listeners on a previously removed illegal alien who has a history of crime in the state of Oregon.
On August 3, 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon (Case No. 3:19-cr-00407-SI) Agustin Machic-Xiap (DOB: 09/08/1977), age 43, lost a motion to dismiss his indictment for unlawful reentry into the country after having been previously removed.
Not included in the United States District Court judge’s opinion to deny Agustin Machic-Xiap’s motion to dismiss his indictment for unlawful reentry into the country were the current and past criminal convictions that caused federal immigration enforcement authorities to remove or more recently attempt to remove again him from the country.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the majority of the criminal and misdemeanor cases having been adjudicated in Washington County Circuit Court involving Agustin Machic-Xiap:
• File Date: 06/20/2019: Case Number: 19CR40477: Charge Date 06/11/2019 one count of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, one count of Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-Property Damage, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and one count Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Convicted on 08/12/2019 of one count of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
Sentenced on 08/12/2019 to incarceration of 30-days in County Jail.
• File Date: 10/16/2002: Case Number: D0205481T: Charge Date 10/05/2002 one count of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
Convicted on 12/05/2002 of one count of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
Seeking information on the historical immigration status of Agustin Machic-Xiap the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Friday, August 13, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost.
On Wednesday, August 18, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Agustin Machic-Xiap:
“Agustin Machic-Xiap is a Guatemalan national who is unlawfully present in the United States and a priority for removal under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security guidelines due to his lengthy criminal history. Machic-Xiap was encountered by the legacy Immigration and Naturalization Services in October 1996, and he was granted a voluntary departure in May 1999 by an immigration judge. He failed to depart under the terms of his agreement and was detained U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June 2005 and removed in July 2005. In June 2019, Machic-Xiap was encountered at the Washington County Jail, Oregon, after being convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. A detainer placed with the Washington County Jail was not honored and he was released from jail into the community. ICE detained Machic-Xiap in September 2019, and he was indicted in U.S. District Court for illegal reentry to the U.S. Machic-Xiap is currently at-large after his pre-trial release while awaiting his federal case.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
Under federal law, U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has the authority to lodge immigration detainers with law enforcement partners who have custody of individuals arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable noncitizens. The detainer form asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the noncitizen for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody.
In accordance with the interim civil immigration enforcement priorities, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is focusing its limited resources on national security, border security, and public safety. ICE will continue to carry out the duties of enforcing the laws of the United States to further the security and safety of our communities. .” – ICE Public Affairs.
If at all possible, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” will try to track if federal immigration enforcement authorities are successful in removing Guatemalan national immigration violator Agustin Machic-Xiap from the country.
Lars, the third full week in the month of August 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
