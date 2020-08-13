Criminal Alien of the Week Report 08-13-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting second full week in the month of August when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) declined immigration detainer statement on an illegal alien with a criminal history in Snohomish County, Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; collaboratively ICE Public Affairs Officers Tanya Roman provided this week’s report with the following statement on Tuesday, August 11, 2020:
“Salvador Perez-Guerrero, aka Javier Lopez-Ruiz, is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally.
On May 29, 2000, Perez-Guerrero was encountered by immigration officials at the San Ysidro, California Port of Entry (POE). Perez-Guerrero was subsequently processed as an expedited removal and removed from the U.S. He later illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location.
On Oct.7, 2014, Perez-Guerrero was arrested by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office on local charges and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. On Nov. 12, 2015, Perez-Guerrero was convicted of burglary and sentenced to three months in jail, 60 days of electronic monitoring and 240 hours of community service.
On Aug 4, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) encountered Perez-Guerrero at the Snohomish County Jail, after he was arrested for kidnapping and lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the next day.
On an unknown date, Snohomish County dropped local charges, failed to honor the immigration detainer and released Perez-Guerrero without prior notice to ICE.
Since his release, Perez-Guerrero has not been located by ICE ERO and is considered an ICE fugitive.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background (To be attributed to an ICE Official):
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody.
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Illegal reentry is a federal criminal charge, and violators may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Some background information, on August 4, 2020 the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release titled “Suspect Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in South Everett” that didn’t include the name of the alleged kidnapper of a 12-year-old boy revealed in the ICE statement:
On August 6, 2020 the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office posted on the law enforcement organization’s facebook page the 12-year-old boy recanted his allegations of a kidnapping attempt.
Both the August 4th and 6th Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office news release and facebook posting paint and confirm a disturbing picture of the man living in a tent in the wooded area of Everett, Washington.
The 12-year-old boy and county sheriff’s deputies came into contact with a man, now identified by ICE as Salvador Perez-Guerrero, who was “wearing a hat with fake hair attached, a black mask, a black zip-up jacket and a black hooded sweatshirt overtop,” moreover ,who “was in possession of a unicorn pillow and multiple dolls with genitalia drawn on them.”
Lars Larson Show radio listeners who are interested in other examples of where state, county or local law enforcement ignored ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) immigration detainers can find them on the ICE Declined Detainers website.
