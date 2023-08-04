Criminal Alien of the Week Report 08-04-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

August 3, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first week of August 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a case of an illegal alien who was found guilty by a jury for multiple sex crimes against young children out of Washington County, Oregon.

Monday, July 24, 2023 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Rafael Avalos-Lezama Convicted on Multiple Counts in Sexual Abuse Case.”

Here is an extended excerpt from the WCDAO’s news release regarding the resolution of the criminal case against Rafael Avalos-Lezama:

“HILLSBORO, Ore.- On July 19, 2023, a Washington County jury found Rafael Avalos-Lezama, age 45, guilty of two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Deputy District Attorney Chris Lewman prosecuted the case against the defendant before Judge Janelle Wipper.

In April of 2021, one of two young victims in this case disclosed sexual abuse committed by the defendant. The Beaverton Police Department began investigating. Both victims provided details of the abuse to investigators and medical experts at CARES Northwest.

Prior to his most recent arrest, the defendant was convicted of Identity Theft after authorities discovered he was using a stolen identity to avoid capture on an active arrest warrant for second-degree rape, involving a 12-year-old child, in Yamhill County, Oregon.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commends the victims for their bravery throughout the legal process. This office also acknowledges the work of the Beaverton Police Department and CARES Northwest.” – Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 25, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” did a OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search on Rafael Avalos-Lezama (Case Numbers: 21CR61008 and 23CR18285) that confirmed a Washington County jury found him guilty of two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and three counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. Furthermore, the search on Rafael Avalos-Lezama (Case Number: C153138CR) confirmed his past conviction of one count of Identity Theft (Note: Rafael Avalos-Lezama was provided s Spanish language interpreter during this past criminal case).

Also on July 25, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” checked the Washington County Jail (WCJ) webpage and found out that Rafael Avalos-Lezama (Case Numbers: 21CR61008 and 23CR18285; DOB: 10/25/1977), was in the custody of the WCJ in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Seeking information on Rafael Avalos-Lezama’s immigration status on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications for the Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Rafael Avalos-Lezama:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Rafael Avalos-Lezama, 45, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. He was encountered by officers with Seattle ERO following his arrest by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon, for charges related to sexual assault. ERO officers lodged immigration detainers April 29, 2022 and June 23, 2022. Avalos-Lezama has previously been removed from the United States to Mexico March 30, 1998, May 29, 1998, and July 12, 2000. He unlawfully re-entered the United States at an unknown location without admission or parole. The Washington County Circuit Court convicted Avalos-Lezama of identity theft January 11, 2016, sentencing him to 18 months probation, and again July 19, on two counts of sodomy and three counts of sexual abuse. He is currently being held in Oregon awaiting sentencing.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Analysis, after a scheduled September 12, 2023 sentencing in Washington County Circuit Court, three times removed and illegally present in the United States, Mexican national sexual predator Rafael Avalos-Lezama will join hundreds criminals aliens with immigration detainers who are incarcerated for sex crimes in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.

Lars, the first week in the month of August 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

docfnc

https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2023/08/03/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-328/