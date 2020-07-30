Criminal Alien of the Week Report 07/30/20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting last week in the month of July 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week’s report for your radio listeners is on a criminal illegal alien who has been convicted and sentenced for multiple crimes in the state of Oregon.
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto (SID: 19249458; DOB: 01/15/1987), age 33, was placed in the custody of the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Salem, Oregon after being arrested by Woodburn Police Department (WPD).
A viewing of the online Marion County Correctional Facility Inmate Roster reveals Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto was charged with two counts of second degree Robbery; furthermore, Felipe-Jacinto has an ICE Hold – No Bail ICE placed on him.
Some history, this is not the first time Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto has been in the custody of the Marion County Correctional Facility.
On Thursday, January 1, 2013 Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto, at the time age 25, was placed in the custody of the MCCF after being arrested by Woodburn Police Department.
The online MCCF Full Inmate Roster revealed Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto was charged with one count of fourth degree Assault, Strangulation, and first degree Burglary; furthermore, Felipe-Jacinto had an ICE Hold – No Bail ICE placed on him.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, July 27, 2020 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman a request for information on the historical immigration status of Alfonso Felipe-Jacinto.
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Alfonso Felipe-Jacinto:
“Criminal alien Alfonso Felipe-Jacinto is a dual citizen of Mexico and Guatemala and in the United States illegally. On Jan 23, Felipe-Jacinto was arrested by the Woodburn Police Department for two counts of robbery in the second degree and detained at the Marion County Jail. On Jan. 27, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) encountered Felipe-Jacinto at the jail and issued an immigration detainer. On Feb. 11, an arrest warrant was issued by a U.S. Magistrate Judge for Felipe-Jacinto for illegal reentry.
A review of Felipe-Jacinto’s immigration and criminal history reveals the following:
On June 30, 2005, Felipe-Jacinto was encountered by U.S. Border Patrol and granted voluntary return to Mexico.
Felipe-Jacinto illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and through an unknown location.
On Dec. 1, 2011, ICE ERO issued an immigration detainer on Felipe-Jacinto after encountering him in the Marion County Jail. On Dec. 12, 2011, the Marion County Jail honored the immigration detainer and Felipe-Jacinto was transferred to ICE custody.
On Dec. 8, 2011, Felipe-Jacinto was convicted for assault in the fourth degree and sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On Jan. 30, 2012, an immigration judge ordered Felipe-Jacinto removed to Mexico, and on Feb. 1, 2012, ICE removed him from the U.S.
Felipe-Jacinto illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and through an unknown location.
On Jan. 1, 2013, ICE ERO issued an immigration detainer on Felipe-Jacinto after again encountering him in the Marion County Jail. On Feb. 14, 2013, he was transferred to ICE custody.
On April 11, 2013, Felipe-Jacinto was convicted for attempted burglary in the first degree and forth degree constituting domestic violence. The charges resulted in Felipe-Jacinto being sentenced to 36 months’ probation for each charge.
On April 25, 2013, an immigration judge ordered Felipe-Jacinto removed to Mexico, and on May 13, 2013, ICE removed him from the U.S.
Felipe-Jacinto illegally reentered the U.S. on an unknown date and through an unknown location.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background (To be attributed to ICE Official):
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Illegal reentry is a federal criminal charge, and violators may face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens. The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the alien for a brief period of time so that ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody.” – ICE Public Affairs.
On July 29, 2020 Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto was still incarcerated at the Marion County Correctional Facility charged with two counts of second degree Robbery and he had ERO immigration detainer issued on him.
If convicted in a Marion County Circuit Court room for two counts of second degree Robbery (two Oregon class B felonies), Alfonzo Felipe-Jacinto could be joining as many as 23 Mexican nationals currently incarcerated for Robbery in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
