Criminal Alien of the Week Report 07-24-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

July 24, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the fourth full week of July 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a case of an illegal alien who was convicted sentenced to prison for multiple sex crimes against a young child out of Washington County, Oregon.

On Monday, June 26, 2023 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDAO) issued a news release titled “Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez Convicted in Child Sexual Abuse Case.”

Here is an extended excerpt from the WCDAO’s news release regarding the resolution of the criminal case against Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez:

“HILLSBORO, Ore. – On June 15, 2023, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Ted Sims found Hugo Agustin Correa-Sanchez , age 45, guilty of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, eight counts of Luring a Minor, and one count of Purchasing Sex with a Minor following a bench trial. On June 22, 2023, Judge Sims sentenced the Defendant to 375 months in prison. Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Brown prosecuted the case against Mr. Correa-Sanchez.

In June of 2022, the victim contacted Beaverton police to report sexual abuse committed by the Defendant. She detailed years of abuse, which began in Hillsboro, Oregon, and continued in Beaverton, Oregon, spanning several years. The abuse began when she was just eight years old. The victim provided additional information to investigators including inappropriate sexual messages and photos sent to her by the Defendant. The victim explained that she had tried to report when she was younger, but no one believed or supported her.

Beaverton police arrested Mr. Correa-Sanchez. He denied any wrongdoing. He admitted the inappropriate messages came from his phone but denied intending them for the victim. Investigators found he had deleted many of these messages on his own phone.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this abuse and confronting the Defendant in court. This office also thanks Beaverton police for its work on this case.

In addition to the prison sentence, lifetime post-prison supervision of the defendant was ordered by Judge Sims as well as sex offender registration. Mr. Correa-Sanchez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.” – Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

A July 10, 2023 check by the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” of the Oregon Department of Corrections’ (DOC), Oregon Offender Search (OOS), webpage indicated Hugo Agustin Correa (Case Number: 22CR31347; SID: 26462185; DOB: 12/1977), age 45, was being incarcerated at the DOC’s Coffee Creek Correctional Facility (CCCF) Intake Center located in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Seeking information on Hugo Correa-Sanchez’s immigration status on Monday, July 10, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications for the Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Friday, July 14, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Hugo Correa-Sanchez:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Hugo Correa-Sanchez, 45, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. Correa-Sanchez was encountered by USBP near Calexico, California, Oct. 30, 1997 and again Nov. 2, 1997, and was removed to Mexico on both occasions. He unlawfully re-entered the United States at an unknown location without admission or parole and was convicted in Redwood City, California of DUI March 31, 2003, sentenced to 24 hours jail and Sept. 15, 2005, sentenced to 24 months probation. The Washington County Circuit Court, Oregon, convicted Correa-Sanchez of sexual assault, sexual abuse, purchasing sex with a minor, and luring a minor, sentencing him to a total of 498 months in prison June 22. Seattle ERO has placed a detainer with the Oregon Department of Corrections, where Correa-Sanchez is currently being held.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

On Friday, July 14, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week” contacted via e-mail Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Manager Amber Campbell requesting an investigation and statement of Hugo Correa-Sanchez’s historical custody status in the DOC prison system.

The next week, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 DOC Communications Manager Amber Campbell responded to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in this way on Hugo Correa-Sanchez:

“Attached is the public information available relating to Hugo A. Correa SID# 26462185. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.

This is the first custody cycle for adult in custody Hugo A. Correa to the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC). AIC Correa was admitted to DOC custody on 6/23/2023 and has an earliest release date of 10/8/2053.” – Amber Campbell, DOC Communications Manager.

Included with the DOC Communications Managers’ statement on Hugo Correa-Sanchez (SID: 26462185) was an attached Adobe pdf file, an image of a document that appears to have been taken from the Department Corrections, Offender Search, website; the pdf file shows Hugo Correa-Sanchez’s date of entrance of 06/23/2023 and estimated date of release of 10/08/2053 from the DOC prison system along with his criminal convictions of one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the Second Degree, two counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree, eight counts of Luring a Minor and one count of Purchasing Sex with Minor – C Felony.

Analysis, eventually the majority of hundreds of criminal aliens inmates incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system, including foreign national sex offender Hugo Correa-Sanchez, will be released back into the state as the direct result of state sanctuary law House Bill 3265 that was sponsored in part by at the time Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, passed by Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021.

A state anti-federal immigration enforcement law, Oregon House Bill 3265 has literally voided any past cooperative working relationship or agreement DOC prison officials and all the state’s law enforcement agencies had with ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in the safe taking into custody and removal of real dangerous dysfunctional people, like criminal alien Hugo Correa-Sanchez, from the United States of America.

Mexican national sexual predator Hugo Correa-Sanchez is just one of hundreds criminals aliens with immigration detainers who are incarcerated for sex crimes in the DOC prison system.

Lars, the fourth full week in the month of July 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

