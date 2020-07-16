Criminal Alien of the Week Report 07/16/20 by David Cross
It has been an interesting second full week in the month of July 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have an update for your radio listeners on a criminal illegal alien who had been charged with multiple sex crimes against children in the state of Oregon.
On June 24, 2020 the Washington County District Attorney’s Office issued a news release titled “Benito Juarez-Hernandez Convicted of 17 Counts in Sex Abuse Case.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office’s news release, on June 22, 2020 a Washington County jury had found Benito Juarez-Hernandez (SID: 223923; DOB: 03/29/1980), age 40, guilty of two counts of using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, nine counts of first-degree Sexual Abuse, four counts of first-degree Sodomy and one count of first-degree Unlawful Sexual Penetration.
On Monday, June 29, 2020 Washington County Circuit Court Judge Ted Sims’ sentenced Benito Juarez-Hernandez to 975 months in prison.
On July 15, 2020 Benito Juarez-Hernandez was incarcerated at the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Coffee Creek Intake Center in Wilsonville, Oregon.
Some history, Benito Juarez-Hernandez was already a convicted sex offender incarcerated in the DOC prison system since 2014 for sexually abusing a minor when three additional victims came forward and disclosed Juarez-Hernandez had abused them.
Last year the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Friday, May 31, 2019 sent via e-maul U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Tanya Roman a request for information on historical immigration status of Benito Juarez-Hernandez.
On Monday, June 3, 2019 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Benito Juarez-Hernandez:
“Benito Juarez-Hernandez is a Mexican citizen who is illegally present in the United States. On June 25, 2014, Benito Juarez-Hernandez was convicted of Felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and sentenced to 75 months in jail. On Oct. 18, 2013, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer with the Washington County Jail on Benito Juarez-Hernandez and later with the Oregon State Penitentiary. He was previously encountered by ICE in 2009, while being held at the Washington County Jail. Following that encounter, Benito Juarez-Hernandez voluntarily returned to Mexico. ICE has no immigration record of his return to the U.S.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“ICE places immigration detainers with law enforcement agencies on deportable aliens arrested and detained on criminal charges. By placing the immigration detainer, ICE seeks to take custody of aliens if they are released from local custody for any reason (e.g., post bond, charges dropped or released on their own recognizance).
In most cases, once these aliens that are pending criminal prosecution are transferred to ICE or otherwise enter ICE custody, ICE works with the prosecutor and law enforcement authorities (such as the district attorney’s office and relevant sheriff’s office) to ensure these aliens attend any and all criminal court proceedings. This ICE-DA cooperation involves transferring custody of aliens as necessary via “writs of Habeas Corpus” to further a criminal prosecution. (Such writs may also be used to ensure that aliens in ICE custody appear in court as witnesses.)
For aliens who are criminally convicted and sentenced, ICE pursues removing these aliens from the United States only after they have completed their imposed prison sentences. To save future detention time and taxpayer money, while these aliens are serving their prison sentences, ICE routinely pursues the lengthy administrative process of obtaining final orders of removal before a federal immigration judge (or administratively, if their situation does not entitle them to appear before an immigration judge). Consequently, in many cases, the time these aliens spend in immigration detention after they complete their criminal sentences is minimized; they can then be removed to their countries of origin shortly after they complete their prison sentences.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Re-sentenced for more sex crimes against children and now in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, Benito Juarez-Hernandez has rejoined as many as 379 Mexican national criminal illegal alien sex offenders who are now incarcerated in the DOC prison system.
