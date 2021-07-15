Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 07-15-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
July 15, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the second full week in the month of July 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien, a repeat immigration violator, who has been charged for numerous crimes in the state of Oregon.
On Sunday, July 4, 2021 the Woodburn Police Department (WPD) issued a news release titled “Woodburn Police and Marion County Sherriff Arrest Kidnapping Suspect.”
The subject identified in WPD news release is 33-year-old Antonio Vasquez-Reyes.
On Saturday, July 4, 2021 Antonio Vasquez-Reyes (SID: 15824206; DOB: 10/09/1987) was in the custody of the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Salem, Oregon.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the majority of the criminal cases and violations being or having been adjudicated in Marion County Circuit Court involving Antonio Vasquez-Reyes:
• File Date: 06/11/2021: Case Number: 21CR27939: Charged on 04/17/2021with one count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, one count of Robbery in the Second Degree and one count of Coercion. Bail $50,000.00.
• File Date: 04/25/2019: Case Number: 19CR28462: Charged on 08/31/2018 with one count of Robbery in the Third Degree and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree. Charged on 10/09/2018 with one count of Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony, one count of Strangulation and one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Convicted on 05/28/2019 of one count Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony and two counts Assault in the Fourth Degree.
Sentence on 05/28/2019 on one count Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony to Incarceration Duration of 20 Months Oregon Department of Corrections — Remand — Credit for time Served.
• File Date: 03/11/2005: Case Number: 05C42201: Charged on 12/06/2004 with one count Robbery in the Second Degree and one count of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree.
Guilty Plea on 07/19/2005 to one count Robbery in the Second Degree and one count of Aggravated Theft in the First Degree.
Convicted on 05/12/2006 on one count Robbery in the Second Degree.
Wanting information on the historical immigration status of Antonio Vasquez-Reyes, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Thursday, July 8, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost. The PAO covers the Northwest region of the country.
On Wednesday, July 14, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Antonio Vasquez-Reyes:
“Antonio Vasquez-Reyes, 33, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with the Marion County Jail on Vasquez-Reyes after his arrest for parole violation, kidnapping, and coercion and robbery July 4. He remains in the jail’s custody.
ICE previously encountered Vasquez-Reyes following his 2007 conviction and incarceration for robbery. An immigration judge ordered Vasquez-Reyes’ removal, and ICE removed him to Mexico in August 2009. Vasquez-Reyes has unlawfully reentered the United States multiple times following his initial removal; ICE arrested and removed him to Mexico in June 2012, March 2016 and October 2020.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Criminal alien repeat immigration violator Antonio Vasquez-Reyes if convicted in Marion County Circuit Court of Kidnapping, Robbery and Coercion could join as many as of 571 Mexican nationals, all of them with immigration detainers, who on June 1, 2021 were incarcerated in the DOC prison system.
Lars, the second full week in the month of July 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
