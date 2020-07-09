Criminal Alien of the Week Report 07-09-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first full week in the month of July 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have for your radio listeners a story of a criminal illegal alien whose country of origin won’t take him back.
On July 5, 2020 the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) issued a news release titled “Seven Persons Arrested During July 4 Disturbance On Beach.”
Focusing on specific details of the LCPD news release, on July 4, 2020 police responded to an incident at a Lincoln City beach near the “Inn at Spanish Head” where seven white men with eastern European names were allegedly taunting, challenging, and intimidating a black family by yelling racial slurs and directing Nazi salutes towards them. Police arriving at the location of the incident got between the white men and black family thus allowing the family to leave the beach and return to their hotel room.
According to the LCPD’s news release six of the men arrested were residents of Clark County, Washington, they were charged with the alleged crimes of Riot, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment, Possession of Illegal Fireworks and Offensive Littering. The seventh man arrested, also a resident of Clark County, Washington was charged with all the preceding crimes plus allegedly Resisting Arrest. Six of the men were cited and later released from the Lincoln City Police Department.
One of the seven men refused to identify himself and had no identification on his person so he was taken to the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprint identification.
On July 7, 2020 the Lincoln City Police Department issued another news release titled “UPDATE On Persons Arrested During July 4th Disturbance On Beach” that indentified the man taken to the Lincoln County Jail for fingerprinting as Oleg Saranchuk (ID: 49066; DOB: 01/04/1975), age 45.
After being charged with Riot, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment, Possession of Illegal Fireworks, and Offensive Littering, Oleg Saranchuk was released from Lincoln County Jail.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 interviewed by cell phone Lincoln City Police Department Sergeant Jeffrey Winn about the incident involving the seven men and black family and discovered that none of the men were incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Unsolicited, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report,” on Wednesday July 8, 2020 was contacted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Alethea Smock via e-mail with the following statement on the immigration and criminal history on Oleg Saranchuk:
“Convicted felon Oleg Saranchuk is originally from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and was formerly a lawful permanent resident alien. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge June 17, 2010 following a series of criminal convictions dating back to 2002. Since 2010, ICE has been unable to acquire travel documents for Saranchuk.
Saranchuk left Kazakhstan and arrived in the U. S. in 1990. His criminal history, dating back almost two decades, includes:
On Nov. 12, 2002, Saranchuk was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. On Sep. 19, 2003, he was convicted of all charges and sentenced to probation.
On Feb. 22, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Ontario Police Department on local charges. On Aug. 6, 2004, he was convicted of forgery in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He sentenced to 180 days in jail and 36 months probation.
On May 20, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation, he was convicted of those charges on Dec. 15, 2004 and sentenced to continued probation.
On April 6, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation, he was convicted of those charges on May 2, 2005 and sentenced to continued probation.
On June 1, 2005, Saranchuk was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau. On July 26, 2005, he was convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to probation.
On Feb. 27, 2006, Saranchuk was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau and on May 19, 2006, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
On Oct. 26, 2006, Saranchuk was arrested by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 31, 2006 he was convicted of violating probation and sentenced to continued probation.
On March 15, 2010, Saranchuk was arrested on local charges by the Portland Police Bureau. On March 16, 2010, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers lodged an immigration detainer for Saranchuk with the Multnomah County Jail.
On May 12, 2010, Saranchuk was convicted of two counts of burglary in the first degree and sentenced to 50 days and 36 months in jail for both counts. On May 13, 2010, Saranchuk was transferred to ICE custody.
On June 17, 2010, Saranchuk was ordered removed to Russia by an immigration judge.
On Sept. 27, 2010, due to detention limits and the inability to acquire his travel documents, ICE ERO placed Saranchuk into the Alternative to Detention (ATD) program. Saranchuk has been reporting, pursuant to an order of supervision, to the ICE ERO office in Portland Oregon.
On July 4, Saranchuk was arrested by the Lincoln City Police Department for riot, harassment, disorderly conduct, and other local charges. This case is still pending.” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background (To be attributed to ICE official):
ICE’s mission remains consistent: to identify, arrest and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the country illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.
Repatriation of Aliens Subject to Final Orders of Removal
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) works to timely remove illegal aliens from the United States once they are subject to a final order of removal. The removal of aliens subject to final orders of removal is a national security priority for the United States, highlighted by Presidential Executive Order No. 13,768, Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States, issued on January 25, 2017.
The U.S. Government requests that foreign governments take appropriate steps to confirm the citizenship of aliens suspected to be their nationals, including by conducting interviews where necessary; the timely issuance of travel documents, where appropriate; and accepting the physical return of their nationals by scheduled commercial flights or, where necessary, special charter flights.
Any lack of cooperation from the nation of origin delays, and in many cases, inhibits the removal process. Such uncooperative countries are also known as recalcitrant.
ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program:
ICE makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis, prioritizing detention for those serious criminal offenders and other aliens who pose a significant threat to public safety. Those who are not subject to mandatory detention may be placed on some form of supervision as part of ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program. Trained ATD officers make a determination on the most appropriate level of case management and technology assignment, while considering a multitude of factors. Should the alien be enrolled in ATD, the officer may determine that the use of a Global Positioning System (GPS) monitor is most appropriate. Factors that are taken into consideration include, but are not limited to: criminal history, compliance history, immigration legal stage, community ties and other humanitarian concerns.” – ICE Public Affairs.
Summing up this week’s report, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) has been unable to remove criminal illegal alien Oleg Saranchuk from the United States because Saranchuk’s country of origin Russia, an apparent recalcitrant country, has been unwilling to provide ERO Saranchuk’s travel documents.
The post Criminal Alien of the Week Report 07-09-20 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.