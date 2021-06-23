Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 06-23-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
June 23, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting last full week in the month of June 2021when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for Pacific Northwest radio listeners a previously removed from the United States criminal illegal alien sex offender arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who was convicted of a sex crime in the state of Idaho.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs June 15, 2021 news release titled “Child Rapist Arrested at the Border in the RGV” CBP Agents operating out of the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station on Monday, June 14, 2021 apprehend previously removed Peruvian national sex offender Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe, age 43, for illegally entering the United States.
An iCourt Portal – Online records & payments for the Idaho courts search reveals Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe (Blaine County District Court Case Number: CR-2013-3545; File Date: 11/26/2013) on 08/ 25/2014 plead guilty to one count of Rape-Female Under the Age of 16 and Perpetrator is 18 Years of Age or Older. Furthermore, on 10/27/2014 Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe was sentenced to six years determinate, eight years indeterminate, in the Idaho Department of Correction (DOC) prison system. Ore-Quispe was given a credit term of 347 days.
Background research by the ”Criminal Alien of the Week Report” discovered sexual predator Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe’s female victim was just 10-years-old when he first sexually abused her.
Wanting additional information on the historical immigration status of Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs.
On Wednesday, June, 23, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Lori Haley responded via e-mail with the following statement on Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe:
“Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe, a citizen of Peru, was arrested in Nov. 2008 by the U.S. Border Patrol after he unlawfully entered the U.S. and was granted a voluntary return to Mexico. In November 2013, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered and lodged a detainer against Ore-Quispe at the Blaine County (ID) Jail where he was being held following his arrest by local law enforcement for rape of a child under 16. In December 2019 and pursuant to the detainer, ERO officers arrested Ore-Quispe upon his release from the Idaho Dept. of Corrections. In accordance with an order by an immigration judge issued in January 2020, Ore-Quispe was removed to his home country on Feb. 10, 2020. On June 14, Ore-Quispe was arrested again by the U.S. Border Patrol in Texas, where USBP officers reinstated his prior removal order. ICE ERO officers lodged a detainer with the U.S. Marshal’s Service, where Ore-Quispe is currently in custody.”– Lori K. Haley, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Twice removed from the United States, Peruvian national criminal alien sex offender Pedro Asuncion Ore-Quispe is an example of hundreds of aliens with sex crime convictions that U.S. Border Patrol Agents have apprehended in Fiscal Year 2021 who have illegally reentered the country.
Lars, last full week in the month of June 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
