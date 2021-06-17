Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 06-17-21 By David Cross

June 17, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the second full week in the month of June 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien, a repeat immigration violator, who has been charged with numerous crimes against a child in the state of Oregon.
On June 7, 2021 Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested Rolando Ramos for two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and three counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.
Rolando Ramos (SID: 17132903; DOB: 11/20/1985), age 35, is currently incarcerated at the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Salem, Oregon.
An OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search reveals the majority of the criminal cases and violations being or having been adjudicated in Marion County Circuit Court involving Rolando Ramos:
• File Date: 06/08/2021: Case Number: 21CR27277: Charged with two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and three counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. Bail $250,000.00.
• File Date: 12/19/2013: Case Number: 13C47523: Charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Violation of Driving While Suspended. Convicted on 08/07/2014 of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Violation of Driving While Suspended.
• File Date: 11/07/2007: Case Number: 07C51583: Charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Reckless Driving. Convicted on 03/08/2008 of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.
Marion County Correctional Facility historical online records on Rolando Ramos (Case Number: 07C51583; SID: 17132903; DOB: 11/20/1985) from January 1, 2010 indicate “Arrest :INS . . . Hold Auth: INS — HOLD INS . . . NO BAIL INS.”
Furthermore, Marion County Correctional Facility historical online records on Rolando Ramos (SID: 17132903; DOB: 11/20/1985) from November 1l, 2008 indicate “Arrest :INS . . . Hold Auth: INS — HOLD INS . . . NO BAIL INS.”
For the purpose of finding out information the on the alleged sex crime victim, on June 15, 2021 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Public Information Officer (PIO) Sgt. Jeremy Landers requesting a probable cause statement on the arrest of Rolando Ramos.
On the same day MSCO Public Information Officer Sgt. Landers sent via e-mail the following e-mail response to the request for a probable cause statement:
“The PC statement you are requesting is not available for public release due to it containing child abuse information (12 year old victim).” – Sgt. Jeremy Landers, MSCO Public Information Officer.
Wanting information on the historical immigration status of Rolando Ramos, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Saturday, June 12, 2021 contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost. The PAO covers the Northwest region of the country.
On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 ICE Public Affairs Officer Yost responded via e-mail with the following statement on Rolando Ramos:
“Rolando Ramos, 35, is a Mexican national unlawfully present in the United States.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took Ramos into custody twice in 2008, following arrests by local law enforcement, and he was granted voluntary return to Mexico on both occasions, once in May 2008 and a second time in November 2008.
He subsequently reentered the U.S., and was arrested by local law enforcement again in January 2010. At that time, ICE lodged a detainer, and he was transferred to ICE custody and placed into removal proceedings.
An immigration judge ordered his removal from the U.S. in February 2010.
In each of these instances, Ramos was processed through the Northwest ICE Processing Center (NWIPC).
There have been three detainers lodged and he has been removed three times.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Criminal alien, repeat immigration violator, Rolando Ramos, if convicted in a court of law for the alleged sex crimes against a 12-year-old child, could join as many as 358 Mexican nationals convicted of sex crimes, all of them with immigration detainers, who on May 1, 2021 were incarcerated in the DOC prison system.
Lars, the second full week in the month of June 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
