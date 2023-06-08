Criminal Alien of the Week Report 06-08-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

June 8, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the first full week of June 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a case of an illegal alien who was convicted of killing a family of three out of Marion County, Oregon.

To set things up, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” continues to research the identities of criminal aliens who are currently or have been in the past incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system for crimes of homicidal violence — various degrees of murder and manslaughter.

A troubling fact, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” used the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC), Oregon Offender Search (OOS) webpage and found out Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s estimated date of release from the DOC prison system is July 25, 2023.

Researching to find out the identity of the victims of at the time 37-year-old Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s criminal acts in October 2004, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” found out that ashes from his methamphetamine pipe likely caused a fire that killed the family of 25-year-old Jonatan Gonzalez-Marquez, 22-year-old Leticia Ortiz-Diaz and two-year-old Jordi Gonzalez-Ortiz. According to the Oregon State Medical Examiner (OSME) the family died from smoke inhalation.

Some past history, a “Oregon Department of Corrections, Current Inmates with ICE Detainers, As of May 8, 2006” list in the possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicated Mexican national Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary entered into custody of the state’s prison system on 07/12/2005 with a projected release date 07/25/2023. Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary (SID: 15797562; DOB: 07/17/1967) was incarcerated for the crime of Manslaughter II out of Marion County, Oregon.

A OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search revealed Jorge Carvajal-Echeagaray (Case Number: 04C52598) on July 11, 2005 in Marion County Circuit Court was convicted and sentenced of three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, two the counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree and one count of Reckless Burning, with credit for time served in jail, to 216-months and 11-days in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system.

Publicly available Oregon Department of Corrections’ ICE detainer records in possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicated on October 1, 2007 Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary (SID: 15797562; DOB: 07/17/1967) was incarcerated at the DOC’s Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) located in Ontario, Oregon .

Back to the present, a June 1, 2023 check of the DOC’s Oregon Offender Search (OOS) webpage indicates Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary (aka Jorge Carvajal-Echeagaray; SID: 15797562; DOB: 07/17/1967), now age 55, was being incarcerated at the DOC’s Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) located in Ontario, Oregon .

Seeking information on Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s current immigration status on Monday, May 29, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

Also on Monday, May 29, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week” contacted via e-mail Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Manager Amber Campbell requesting an investigation and statement of Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s historical custody status in the DOC prison system.

The next day, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 DOC Communications Manager Amber Campbell responded to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in this way on Jorge Carvajal-Echeagar:

“Attached is the public information available relating to Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary SID# 15797562. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.” – Amber Campbell, DOC Communications Manager.

Included with the DOC Communications Managers’ statement on Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary (SID: 15797562) was an attached Adobe pdf file, an image of a document that appears to have been taken from the Department Corrections, Offender Search, website; the pdf file shows Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s date of entrance of 07/12/2005 and estimated date of release of 07/25/2023 from the DOC prison system along with his criminal convictions of three counts of Manslaughter in the Second Degree that landed him in prison.

The sum of Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary’s estimated incarceration time for three manslaughter convictions in prison equals 216 months and 13 days.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following detailed ICE Public Affairs’ statement on Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary, 55, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. The Marion County Circuit Court convicted Carvajal-Echeagary July 11, 2005, of three counts of manslaughter sentencing him to 75 months prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for each count to be served consecutively, as well as reckless burn and two counts of assault, with a sentence of 180 days jail for each count to be served concurrently to the counts of manslaughter. An immigration detainer was lodged July 19, 2005, with the Oregon Department of Corrections.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Analysis, eventually the majority of hundreds of criminal aliens inmates incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system, including family killer Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary, will be released back into the state as the direct result of sanctuary law House Bill 3265 that was sponsored in part by then Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, passed by Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021.

A state anti-federal immigration enforcement law, Oregon House Bill 3265 has literally voided any past cooperative working relationship or agreement DOC prison officials and all the state’s law enforcement agencies had with ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in the safe taking into custody and removal of real dangerous dysfunctional people, like Mexican national felon Jorge Carvajal-Echeagary, from the United States of America.

Lars, the first full week in the month of June 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

