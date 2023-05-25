Criminal Alien of the Week Report 05-25-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

May 25, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in the third full week of May 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a case of an illegal alien whose most recent criminal conviction was for killing his own baby daughter in Clackamas County, Oregon.

To set things up, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” has been researching the identities of criminal aliens who are currently or have been in the past incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system for crimes of homicidal violence — various degrees of murder and manslaughter.

A troubling fact, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” using historical records obtained in the past from the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) and doing an Oregon Offender Search (OOS) found out Rafael Hernandez estimated date of release from the DOC prison system is August 23, 2023.

Researching to find out the identity of the victim of Rafael Hernandez’s homicidal violence, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” discovered he assaulted his own 3-month-old daughter Ruby (one three triplets) who would die later from brain damage caused by shaking and blunt force trauma.

Details of Rafael Hernandez’s criminal history, a “Oregon Department of Corrections, Current Inmates with ICE Detainers, As of May 8, 2006” list in the possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicated Mexican national Rafael Hernandez entered into custody of the state’s prison system on 07/23/2004 with a projected release date 12/23/2009. Rafael Hernandez (SID: 15414485; DOB: 05/13/1984) was incarcerated for the crime of Assault II out of Clackamas County, Oregon.

A OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search revealed Rafael Hernandez (Case Number: CR0400229) on July 21, 2004 in Clackamas County Circuit Court was convicted and sentenced of one the count of Assault in the Second Degree, one the count of Assault in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree to 70-months in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system.

Clackamas County Jail (CCJ) records of inmates with Immigration Holds in the possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicated Rafael Hernandez had been incarcerated at the jail on September 25, 2007. Furthermore, the specific jail record on Rafael Hernandez (SID: 15414485; DOB: 05/13/1984; Immigration Hold) indicated he had been convicted of one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree and sentenced to the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP).

Another OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search revealed Rafael Hernandez (Case Number: CR0701372; SID: 15414485) on July 10, 2008 in Clackamas County Circuit Court was convicted and sentenced of one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree to incarceration of 164-months in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system (Note: Rafael Hernandez’s (Case Number: CR0400229) criminal conviction was connected to him assaulting a female baby and her succumbing to her injuries.).

After sentencing Rafael Hernandez (Case Number: CR0701372; SID: 15414485; DOB: 05/13/1984; ICE Detainer) was incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system at the Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) located in Salem, Oregon.

Back to the present, a May 22, 2023 check of the DOC’s Oregon Offender Search (OOS) webpage indicates Rafael Hernandez (SID: 15414485; DOB: 05/13/1984), age 39, is currently being incarcerated at the DOC’s Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) located in Umatilla, Oregon.

Seeking information on Rafael Hernandez’s current immigration status on Monday, May 22, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

Also on Monday, May 22, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the WeekReport” contacted via e-mail Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Manager Amber Campbell requesting an investigation and statement of Rafael Hernandez’s historical custody status in the DOC prison system.

At 6:01 A.M. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region, Alethea Smock responded via e-mail with the following statement on Rafael Hernandez:

“Statement:

ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

On Background: (attributable to an ICE official):

Rafael Hernandez, 39, is a Mexican national who is unlawfully present in the United States. The Clackamas County Circuit Court convicted Hernandez of two counts of assault and criminal mistreatment July 21, 2004, sentencing him to a total of 108 months in prison. The same court convicted Hernandez of murder July 10, 2008, sentencing him to 164 months in prison. He was encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) approximately Feb. 25, 2004, with an immigration detainer placed the same day with the Clackamas County Jail and another detainer placed Sept. 17, 2004, with the Oregon Department of Corrections. He has not been previously housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center (NWIPC).” – Alethea Smock, ICE Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region.

At 8:52 A.M. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 DOC Communications Manager Amber Campbell responded to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in this way on the historical custody status of Rafael Hernandez:

“Attached is the public information available relating to Rafael Hernandez SID#15414485. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.” – Amber Campbell, DOC Communications Manager.

Included with the DOC Communications Managers’ statement on Rafael Hernandez (SID: 15414485) was an attached Adobe pdf file, an image of a document that appears to have been taken from the Department Corrections, Offender Search, website; the pdf file shows Rafael Hernandez’s date of entrance of 07/23/2004 and estimated date of release of 08/23/2023 from the DOC prison system along with his criminal convictions of one the count of Assault in the Second Degree, one the count of Assault in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Mistreatment in the First Degree and one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree that landed him in prison. The sum of Rafael Hernandez’s incarceration time in prison equals 229 months.

Analysis, eventually the majority of hundreds of criminal aliens inmates incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system, including baby killer Rafael Hernandez, will be released back into the state as the direct result of sanctuary law House Bill 3265 that was sponsored in part by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, passed by Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021.

A state anti-federal immigration enforcement law, Oregon House Bill 3265 has literally voided any past cooperative working relationship or agreement DOC prison officials and all the state’s law enforcement agencies had with ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in the safe taking into custody and removal of real dangerous dysfunctional people, like Mexican national felon Rafael Hernandez, from the United States of America.

Lars, the third full week in the month of May 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

