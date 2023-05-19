Criminal Alien of the Week Report 05-19-23

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report

May 19, 2023

Lars:

The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report”in the second full week of May 2023 has for your radio listeners and webpage followers a case of an illegal alien whose most recent criminal convictions are for multiple sex crimes out of Multnomah County, Oregon.

Some background information, on Sunday, August 29, 2021 the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) issued a news release titled “Rape Suspect Charged with Dozens of Crimes, Investigators Seek Public Assistance.”

The subject identified in PPB news release was 60-year-old Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz.

According to the PPB news release, Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz faced “39 different charges including: First Degree Rape, First Degree Kidnapping, First Degree Sodomy, First Degree Sexual Abuse, First Degree Robbery, and other felonies.”

On May 12, 2021 Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (aka Carlos Rodriguez Lance; Case Number: 21CR41035; SWIS ID: 13236) was in the custody of the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) in Portland, Oregon.

Some past history, a “Oregon Department of Corrections, List of Current Inmates with ICE Detainers, Data as of 09/08/05” in possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicated Carlos Rodriguez-Lance entered into custody of the state’s prison system on 08/31/2004 with a projected release date 10/30/2005. Carlos Rodriguez-Lance (aka Carlos Rodriguez aka Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz; Case Number: 040632992; SID: 5869461) was incarcerated for the crime of Man/Del/BF out of Multnomah County, Oregon.

A OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search revealed Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (Case Number: 090732849) on September 1, 2009 in Multnomah County Circuit Court was convicted and sentenced of one the count of Robbery in the Third Degree to 366-days in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system.

Other Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) criminal alien immigration detainer records in possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicate Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (DOB: 04/13/1961) was incarcerated between December1, 2009 and April 1, 2010 for the crime robbery in the DOC prison system at the Oregon State Correctional Institution (OSCI) in Salem Oregon. The DOC immigration detainer records indicated Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz was a citizen of Cuba.

Another OREGON JUDICIAL DEPARTMENT – Online Records Search revealed Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (Case Number: 14CR13418) on November 6, 2014 in Multnomah County Circuit Court was convicted and sentenced of one count of Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony to incarceration of 366 days in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system. Court records further indicate during Rodriguez-Lanz’s custody at the Multnomah County Jail (MCJ) a Parole Sanction to 08/01/14 U.S. Immigration Hold.

Again other Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) criminal alien immigration detainer records in possession of the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” indicate Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (DOB: 04/13/1961) was incarcerated between December1, 2014 and May 1, 2015 for the crime assault in the DOC prison system at the Oregon State Correctional Institution (OSCI) in Salem Oregon. The DOC immigration detainer records indicated Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz was a citizen of Cuba.

More recently, Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (Case Number: 21CR41035) on September 30, 2022 was convicted and sentenced in Multnomah County Circuit Court for the crimes of two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, one count of Rape in the First Degree, and one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree.

After sentencing Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz entered on October 3, 2022 into the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.

A May 8, 2023 check of the DOC’s Oregon Offender Search (OOS) webpage indicated Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz aka Carlos Rodriguez-Lance (SID: 5869461; DOB: 04/13/1961), age 62, was being incarcerated at the DOC’s Oregon State Penitentiary (OSP) located in Salem, Oregon.

Other then DOC reported recognized names of Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz aka Carlos Rodriguez-Lance this criminal alien sex offender has 25 different aliases.

Seeking information on Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz aka Carlos Rodriguez-Lance’s current immigration status on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” contacted via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Director of Communications, Northwest Region Alethea Smock.

On Monday, May 15, 2023 the “Criminal Alien of the Week” contacted via e-mail Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Communications Manager Amber Campbell requesting an investigation and statement of Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz aka Carlos Rodriguez-Lance’s historical custody status in the DOC prison system.

Two days later, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 DOC Communications Manager Amber Campbell responded to the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” in this way:

“Attached is the public information available relating to Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz SID#5869461. House Bill 3265 was passed and signed into law July 19, 2021. This law prevents DOC from using ICE detainers. If the Adult In Custody (AIC) is a foreigner or was born outside the United States, DOC is not to place an ICE detainers on the AIC.” – Amber Campbell, DOC Communications Manager.

Included with the DOC Communications Managers’ statement on Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz (SID: 5869461) was an attached Adobe pdf file, an image of a document that appears to have been taken from the Department Corrections, Offender Search, website; the pdf file shows Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz’s date of entrance of 10/03/2022 and estimated date of release of 09/09/2036 from the DOC prison system along with his current criminal convictions of two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, two counts of Rape in the First Degree, and one count of Kidnapping in the First Degree that landed him in prison. The sum of Rodriguez-Lanz’s incarceration time in prison equals 167 months and six days.

On Thursday, May 18, 2023 ICE Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Yost responded via e-mail with the following detailed ICE Public Affairs’ statement on Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz:

“ICE officers make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.

ON BACKGROUND (attributable to an ICE official):

Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, 62, is a Cuban national who is unlawfully present in the United States. Rodriguez has been encountered by numerous law enforcement entities as well as immigration officials between 1983 and 2018; he has been convicted 32 times for various criminal acts including unlawful possession of narcotics, assault, theft, robbery, burglary, attempt to commit crime, menacing, criminal trespass, and sexual abuse. Rodriguez is currently in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections. ERO has lodged a detainer with ODOC should he ever be released from custody. An immigration judge ordered his removal June 3, 1997, but he has never been removed from the U.S.

Information related to recalcitrant countries can be found here: Visa Sanctions Against Multiple Countries Pursuant to Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act | ICE.” – David Yost, ICE Public Affairs Officer.

Analysis, eventually the majority hundreds of criminal aliens inmates incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system, including career criminal sex offender Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, will be released back into the state as the direct result of sanctuary law House Bill 3265 that was sponsored in part by Speaker of the House Tina Kotek, passed by Oregon State Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kate Brown in 2021.

A state anti-federal immigration enforcement law, Oregon House Bill 3265 has literally voided any past cooperative working relationship or agreement DOC prison officials and all the state’s law enforcement agencies had with ICE Enforcement Removal Operations in the safe taking into custody and removal of real dangerous dysfunctional people, like Cuban national felon Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz, from the United States of America.

Additionally problematic for ICE Enforcement Removal Operations is Carlos Rodriguez-Lanz is a citizen of Cuba; the Caribbean nation of Cuba has been by indentified by ICE as a recalcitrant county that may not take back its own criminal citizens.

Lars, the second full week in the month of May 2023 and another “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners and website followers.

David Olen Cross

