Criminal Alien of the Week Report 04/23/20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting fourth full week in the month of April 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week for your radio listeners we have a report on an illegal alien who has been convicted and sentenced for sex crimes against child in the state of Oregon.
On February 27, 2020 in a Deschutes County Circuit Court room Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia, age 46, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count First-Degree Sex Abuse and one count of First-Degree Unlawful Sexual Penetration.
The victim of sexual predator Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia’s crime was a 12 year old girl.
On Thursday, April 23, 2020 Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia aka Ezekiel Garcia-Sandoval (SID: 8518162; DOB: 11/22/1973) was incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC)
Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario, Oregon.
On the DOC Oregon Offender Search website, Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia, his legal court name, is listed as having 18 aliases.
Some history, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 I sought via e-mail from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer Tanya Roman information on the immigration status Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia.
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia:
“Convicted child molester Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia, is a citizen of Mexico and a repeat immigration violator.
On March 3, 2015, Sandoval-Garcia was arrested in Deschutes County, Oregon and charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.
Sandoval-Garcia was released on bond and absconded to Canada on an unknown date.
On June 6, 2019, Sandoval-Garcia was paroled into the U.S. from Canada on a federal warrant for illegal re-entry and a local warrant in Deschutes County, Oregon for offenses related to child sexual abuse.
U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) received information that he was booked into the Deschutes County Jail and lodged an immigration detainer with the jail.
On March 4, 2020, Sandoval-Garcia was convicted of two counts of felony sexual abuse of a minor and sentenced to 300 months in prison.
Sandoval-Garcia’s immigration history includes two prior removals from the U.S. in 1991.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“On Background:
Aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges. For more information on EOIR, visit: https://www.justice.gov/eoir/” – ICE Public Affairs.
The incarceration of criminal illegal alien sexual predator Ezequiel Sandoval-Garcia in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system adds one to the number of 370 identified Mexican national sex offenders in the DOC prisons on March 1, 2020.
Aliens processed for removal may receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges.
For more information on EOIR, visit: https://www.justice.gov/eoir/” – ICE Public Affairs.
