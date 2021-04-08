Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 04-08-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
April 8, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of April 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement story on a criminal alien (convicted felon) whose criminal activity occurred in the state of Oregon.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman sent a news release / statement to the “Criminal Alien Report” on a criminal alien removed from the United States to Mexico on Tuesday, April 6; 2021 that was also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here is that news release / statement:
“ICE removes convicted rapist from United States to Mexico
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers removed a convicted rapist and public safety threat, with multiple sexual assault convictions in Oregon, from the United States to Mexico, Tuesday.
Juan Cortez-Magdaleno, 53, is a Mexican citizen who was granted legal status in the United States in 1991. On Nov. 10, 2004, Cortez-Magdaleno, came to the attention of ERO officers following convictions for two counts of rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, for which he was convicted of 405 months in prison. ERO officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) the same day.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, like Cortez-Magdaleno, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
“The immigration detainer allows ICE to take custody of individuals who are deemed public safety threats, like Cortez-Magdaleno, versus releasing them to the streets where they could potentially prey on additional children, said ICE’s acting Seattle Field Office Director Michael Melendez.”
On March 1, 2021, the Oregon DOC transferred Cortez-Magdaleno to ICE custody and on March 31, an immigration judge ordered Cortez-Magdaleno removed to Mexico.
On Tuesday, Cortez-Magdaleno was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
ICE is now implementing the interim civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety. ICE continues to carry out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.
#ICE#”
In the preceding news release / statement from ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Roman on the criminal alien sex offender revealed two elements of good news for the residents of the state of Oregon, furthermore, all the citizens and residents of the United States.
First, the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) is turning over custody of criminal aliens like Mexican national sexual predator Juan Cortez-Magdaleno to ICE after they have completed sentences in the state’s prison system.
Second, the Mexican government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
One last bit of historical information, Juan Cortez-Magdaleno (Case Number: 04C47461; SID: 11555655; DOB: 02/15/1968) was convicted on October 26, 2004 of the two counts of Rape in the First Degree, one count Sodomy in the First Degree and one count Sex Abuse in the First Degree in Marion County Circuit Court in Salem, Oregon.
Lars, the first full week in the month of April 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
