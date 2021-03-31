Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 03-31-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
March 31, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting last week in the month of March when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement story from the state of Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Office Public Affairs (OPA) sent a news release / statement to the “Criminal Alien Report” on three criminal aliens removed from the United States to Mexico on March 23, 2021 that was also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here is the ICE Office Public Affairs news release / statement:
“ICE removes 3 individuals convicted of sex crimes against children
March 30, 2021
SEATTLE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed three public safety threats who combined have criminal convictions by the state of Washington that include child molestation, rape of a child, and sex abuse. All three Mexican citizens and were removed to Mexico, March 23.
“In keeping with our overarching mission and enforcement priorities, it remains paramount that we continue to focus our efforts and resources against those who pose the greatest threat to public safety – that absolutely includes apprehending and removing sexual predators, such as these, who prey on and victimize children,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher.
The following individuals came to the attention of ICE’s ERO officers as a result of their criminal convictions:
• Manuel Alvarez-Vazquez, 56, convicted by the Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County of child molestation and sentenced to 75 months confinement. He was taken into ICE custody upon his release from the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, Feb. 18;
• Margarito Gordian Cruz, 49, convicted by the Superior Court of Washington for Yakima County of child molestation, rape of a child, and sex abuse and sentenced to 116 months confinement. He was taken into ICE custody upon his release from the Stafford Creek Corrections Center, Feb. 18; and
• Alfredo Maldonado-Maldonado, 29, convicted by the Superior Court of Washington for Snohomish County of rape of a child and sentenced to 20 months confinement. He was taken into ICE custody following his release from the Washington State Department of Correction in Shelton, Feb. 19.
ICE is now implementing the interim civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security, and public safety. ICE continues to carry out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.
##ICE##”
Fortunately for the public safety of the citizens and residents of the state of Washington ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is able to tract the release dates of criminal aliens from the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC), like Mexican national sex offender’s Margarito Gordian Cruz, Alfredo Maldonado Maldonado and Manuel Alvarez-Vazquez, so they can eventually be removed from the country.
Special thanks to ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Tanya Roman and Public Affair Officer Lori Haley who provided the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” the preceding news release / statement.
Lars, the last week in the month of March and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
