Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 03-26-21 By David Cross
Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
March 26, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting fourth full week in the month of March when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement story on a criminal alien (convicted felon) whose criminal activity occurred in the both the states of Washington and Oregon.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Office Public Affairs (OPA) sent a news release / statement to the “Criminal Alien Report” on a criminal alien removed from the United States to Mexico on or after March 10, 2021 that was also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here is the ICE Office Public Affairs news release / statement:
“ICE removes child molester with multiple convictions from Washington state to Mexico
March 26, 2021
SEATTLE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican national Tuesday, who is a dangerous public safety threat with convictions in both Washington and Oregon for egregious crimes including first degree child molestation, first degree attempting to commit sexual penetration, and first degree attempting to commit sexual abuse.
Juan Manuel Enriquez-Martinez, 40, was convicted June 23, 2015 in the Wasco County Circuit Court of Oregon of attempting to commit sexual penetration and for attempting to commit sexual abuse in the first degree for which respective sentences of 56 months and 14 months confinement were imposed.
On Jan. 19, 2016, Enriquez-Martinez was convicted in the Klickitat Superior Court for the State of Washington of child molestation in the first degree for which a sentence of 68 months confinement was imposed.
Enriquez-Martinez came to the attention of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers as a result of his criminal convictions.
On March 1, 2016, ICE ERO’s Portland office lodged an immigration detainer on Enriquez-Martinez with the Federal Correction Institution in Sheridan, Oregon where he was being detained. ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals like Enriquez-Martinez who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On Feb. 22, 2021 the Washington Department of Corrections transferred custody of Enrique-Martinez to ICE.
On March 10, 2021 an immigration judge ordered Enriquez-Martinez removed to Mexico and Enriquez-Martinez waived his right to appeal the decision.
Enriquez-Martinez was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
ICE is now implementing the civil immigration enforcement priorities directed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Jan. 20, to focus its limited resources on threats to national security, border security and public safety. ICE will continue to carry out its duty to enforce the laws of the United States in accordance with the Department’s national security and public safety mission.”
#ICE#”
Fortunately for the public safety of the citizens and residents of the United States the Mexican government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
Special thanks to ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Tanya Roman and Public Affair Officer Lori Haley who provided the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” the news release / statement on criminal alien sex offender Juan Manuel Enriquez-Martinez.
Lars, the fourth full week in the month of March and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
docfnc
Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
The post Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 03-26-21 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.