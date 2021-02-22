Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 02-22-21 By David Cross
Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
February 22, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting the last full week in the month of February 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien who has been charged with the death of a baby in an automobile accident in the state of Oregon.
On Tuesday, February 16, 2021 the Oregon State Police (OSP) issued a news release titled “Fatal Crash – Ecola State Park Rd. – Clatsop County” on a single vehicle accident that occurred on Monday, the preceding day.
The named subject of the OSP news release, Rony Tomas-Garcia (Case Number: 21CR07956; Jail ID: 66539; DOB: 10/23/1997), age 23, on February 16th made his first appearance in Clatsop County Circuit Court where he faced the charges of one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and one count of Reckless Driving for his alleged actions that caused the death of a 3 ½-month-old baby girl and injury of a 20-year-old woman.
Both the baby girl and woman were apparent passengers in the car the defendant was operating.
Rony Tomas-Garcia (Jail ID: 66539) is currently incarcerated at the Clatsop County Jail in Astoria, Oregon.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman a request for information on the immigration status of Rony Tomas-Garcia.
On Friday, February 19, 2021 ICE Northwest Region Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Rony Tomas-Garcia:
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on [Rony] Tomas-Garcia on Feb. 16 with the Clatsop County, Oregon Jail where he is being held on charges of first degree manslaughter of a child, second degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” seeking clarification on the immigration status Rony Tomas-Garcia on Friday the 19th sent via e-mail ICE Regional Communications Director Roman the following question:
Is Rony Tomas-Garcia illegally in the United States?
On the same day the ICE Regional Communications DirectorRoman sent via e-mail the following response to the preceding question:
“We have lodged an immigration detainer on him because we have reason to believe he is here illegally.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
Rony Tomas-Garcia if found guilty and sentenced to prison in a Clatsop County Circuit Court room for the death of the 3 ½-month-old baby girl could join more than a hundred criminal aliens incarcerated for homicidal crimesin the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
Lars, the last full week in the month of February 2021 and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
ICE Statement on Rony Tomas-Garcia ICEOPA 2-19-2021
The post Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 02-22-21 By David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.