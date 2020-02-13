Criminal Alien of the Week Report 02-13-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting second full week in the month of February 2020 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.
This week, I’ll update your radio listeners on an illegal alien who has been convicted and sentenced for multiple sex crimes against multiple children in the state of Oregon.
According to a Washington County District Attorney’s Office (WCDA) January 24, 2020 news release titled “Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez Convicted of 25 Counts in Prolific Child Sex Abuse Case,” the man the subject of the WCDA news release, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, age 34, was convicted on January 17, 2020, by a jury of multiple counts of First-Degree Sodomy, First-Degree Rape and Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct.
On January 23, 2020, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Charles Bailey sentenced Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez to 55 years in prison.
The District Attorney’s news release indicated Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez sexually abused four children over many years when they were young through their teenage years.
On February 12, 2020, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez (SID: 15617885; DOB: 09/30/1985), was incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) Coffee Creek Intake Center.
Some history, on Friday, May 31, 2019 I sought via e-mail from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer Tanya J. Roman information on the immigration status Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez.
On Monday, June 3, 2019 ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez:
“Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez is a Mexican citizen who is illegally present in the United States. On April 17, 2019, ICE encountered and placed an immigration detainer on Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez at the Washington County Jail. ICE previously encountered Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez at the Washington County Jail on April 14, 2016. He was released prior to a detainer being placed.” – Tanya J. Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
“ICE places immigration detainers with law enforcement agencies on deportable aliens arrested and detained on criminal charges. By placing the immigration detainer, ICE seeks to take custody of aliens if they are released from local custody for any reason (e.g., post bond, charges dropped or released on their own recognizance).
In most cases, once these aliens that are pending criminal prosecution are transferred to ICE or otherwise enter ICE custody, ICE works with the prosecutor and law enforcement authorities (such as the district attorney’s office and relevant sheriff’s office) to ensure these aliens attend any and all criminal court proceedings. This ICE-DA cooperation involves transferring custody of aliens as necessary via “writs of Habeas Corpus” to further a criminal prosecution. (Such writs may also be used to ensure that aliens in ICE custody appear in court as witnesses.)
For aliens who are criminally convicted and sentenced, ICE pursues removing these aliens from the United States only after they have completed their imposed prison sentences. To save future detention time and taxpayer money, while these aliens are serving their prison sentences, ICE routinely pursues the lengthy administrative process of obtaining final orders of removal before a federal immigration judge (or administratively, if their situation does not entitle them to appear before an immigration judge). Consequently, in many cases, the time these aliens spend in immigration detention after they complete their criminal sentences is minimized; they can then be removed to their countries of origin shortly after they complete their prison sentences.” – ICE Public Affairs.
The incarceration of Mexican national criminal illegal alien sexual predator Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez in the Oregon Department of Corrections prison system adds to the already 108 identified criminal alien sex offenders from Washington County in the DOC prisons on January 1, 2020.
Fri. 01/24/20
Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez Convicted of 25 Counts in Prolific Child Sex Abuse Case (Photo)
Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office – 01/24/20 12:21 PM
HILLSBORO, Ore.- On January 17, 2020, a jury found Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez guilty of 25 counts in relation to child sex abuse. Those convictions include multiple counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct. On January 23, 2020, Mr. Juarez-Hernandez was sentenced to 55 years in prison by Judge Charles Bailey. Deputy District Attorney Chris Lewman prosecuted the case against the defendant.
Deputy District Attorney Lewman proved in court that the defendant sexually abused four children for many years. The abuse began when the victims were young children and continued into their teenage years.
The abuse came to light when one of the victims called police in May of 2019. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately began investigating and arrested the defendant. The victims were interviewed by experts at CARES Northwest where they gave additional information on the abuse they endured.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the investigative work of Detective Mark Povolny of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. This office also commends the work of CARES Northwest and the Oregon Department of Human Services. Finally, this prosecution would not have been possible without the bravery shown by the victim in reporting the abuse to law enforcement.
The investigation revealed that two other adults known to the children also sexually abused them during the same time frame. The two other defendants in this case are set for trial in April and June.
Mr. Juarez-Hernandez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
