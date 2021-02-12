Criminal Alien of The Week Report 02-12-21 by David Cross
It has been an interesting the second full week in the month of February 2021 when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we have a report for your radio listeners on an illegal alien who has been charged with sex crimes in the state of Oregon.
On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Detectives’ arrested Refugio Cruz-Juarez (Case Number: 21CR05958; SID #: 24087371; DOB: 07/04/1994), age 26, for the crimes of Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Encouraging Child Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree.
Some background information, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cyber tip of images of suspected child sexual abuse material were being shared online, consequently, the NCMEC notified local authorities.
A 3-month investigation ensued where local authorities, in coordination with the regional Internet Crimes Against Children task force investigators, were able to identify Refugio Cruz-Juarez as a suspect.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman a request for information on the immigration status of Refugio Cruz-Juarez.
On Thursday, February 11, 2021 ICE Northwest Region Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Refugio Cruz-Juarez:
“Refugio Cruz-Juarez is a citizen and national of Mexico who is in the United States illegally. On Feb 3, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Cruz-Juarez at the Marion County, Oregon Jail where he is being held on two charges of encouraging child sexual abuse.
Cruz-Juarez was previously removed from the United States twice in 2019 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Please contact CBP for additional information.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Regional Communications Director.
Mexican national illegal alien Refugio Cruz-Juarez if found guilty and sentenced to prison in a Marion County Circuit Courtroom for the two sex crimes he has been charged with could result in him joining more than four hundred criminal alien sex offenders, all of them with immigration detainers, who are incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system.
The post Criminal Alien of The Week Report 02-12-21 by David Cross appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.