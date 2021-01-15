Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-14-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
January 14, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting second full week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement stories on four criminal aliens (convicted felons) in the states of Oregon and Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman sent a series of news releases / statements to the “Criminal Alien Report” on criminal aliens removed from the United States to Mexico in the late December 2020 and early January 2021 that were also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here are extended excerpts from those news release / statements:
“ICE removes Mexican man convicted of kidnapping in Oregon
Criminal alien also convicted of assault
12/30/2020
PORTLAND – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican man living in Oregon, Tuesday, who was convicted of a 2018 kidnapping.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Gerardo Muniz-Vazquez, 28, was convicted in the Umatilla County Circuit Court for kidnapping and assault and sentenced to 34 months confinement.
On Nov. 5, 2018, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered Muniz-Vazquez at the Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) and lodged an immigration detainer with the jail.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, such as Muniz-Vazquez, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On Nov. 19, Muniz-Vazquez was released from the ODOC, transferred to ICE custody and housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center pending immigration proceedings.
“The safe and secure transfer of this convicted kidnapper is an excellent example of how law enforcement partnerships should work,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “By honoring ICE’s immigration detainer, and safely transferring custody of this convicted criminal alien, our law enforcement partners have prevented an at large arrest and the unnecessary increased risk that comes along with it.”
On Dec 17, an immigration judge ordered Muniz-Vazquez removed from the United States.
Muniz-Vazquez was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
“ICE removes dangerous criminal alien from Oregon to Mexico
Man convicted of attempted murder, theft and probation violation
1/13/2021
PORTLAND – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed an illegal alien to Mexico Tuesday, who had previously been convicted in 1996 of attempted murder in Oregon.
On Nov. 7, 1996, the District Court of Salem, Oregon, convicted Abel Rojas-Hernandez, aka Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Cordova, aka Juan Manuel Perez, 57, for attempted murder and sentenced him to 25 years confinement. Rojas-Hernandez also has previous convictions for theft and probation violations.
On Feb. 8, 2012, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered Rojas-Hernandez at the Oregon Department of Corrections (ODOC) and lodged an immigration detainer with the jail.
On Nov. 23, 2020, Rojas-Hernandez was released from the ODOC, transferred to ICE ERO custody and subsequently housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center. On January 5, an immigration judge ordered Rojas-Hernandez removed from the United States.
“Thanks to the coordinated efforts between both the Oregon DOC and ICE ERO this dangerous criminal alien was transferred safely from the custody of one law enforcement agency to another versus released into the community to possibly reoffend,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher.
Rojas-Hernandez was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
“ICE removes 2 sexual predators living illegally in Pacific Northwest
Criminal aliens have convictions of sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and prohibited sexual conduct
1/13/2021
PORTLAND – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed two illegal aliens to Mexico on Tuesday, who combined have previous convictions including sexual abuse, aggravated sexual assault and prohibited sexual conduct in both Washington and Oregon.
Arturo Granados-Aranda, 31, was convicted April 12, 2007, by the Marion County Circuit Court, Oregon, of sexual abuse and sentenced to five years’ probation. Granados-Aranda came to the attention of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers as a result of his 2007 conviction.
In September 2016, an immigration judge granted Granados-Aranda voluntary departure; he has been in various immigration proceedings since. On Jan. 5, a federal court lifted Granados-Aranda’s stay of removal and he was taken into ICE ERO custody.
The other alien removed, now 23, was convicted as a minor in 2015 of aggravated sexual assault and prohibited sexual conduct (incest), and ordered removed by an immigration judge on Jan. 6.
“It is extremely important that we remove dangerous sexual predators, such as these, from our neighborhoods,” said ICE’s ERO Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “Thanks to the hard work of all officers involved, both offenders are no longer free to roam the streets they previously victimized.”
Both men were removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
In the preceding three news releases / statements from ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Roman on criminal aliens reveal two elements of good news for the residents of the states of Oregon and Washington— all the citizens and residents of the United States.
First, the Oregon Department of Corrections and Washington Department of Corrections are turning over custody of criminal aliens to ICE after they have completed sentences in the two states’ prison systems.
Second, the Mexican government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
Lars, the second full week in the month of January and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
