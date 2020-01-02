Criminal Alien of the Week Report 01-02-20 by David Cross

It has been an interesting first week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at for your Pacific Northwest radio listeners a criminal illegal alien felon sex offender who was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection who has a past criminal history in the state of Oregon.
According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Public Affairs Thursday, December 12, 2019 news release titled “Border Patrol Arrests 2 Convicted Sex Offenders” U.S. Border Patrol Agents operating in the Tucson Sector on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 arrested Mexican national Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda, age 35, for illegal entry into the United States.
Border Patrol Agents doing the processing of Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda (SID: 21899112; DOB: 04/24/1984), during records checks, discovered Chavelo-Miranda was convicted in 2017 for Sexual Assault in Marion County, Oregon. Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda was incarcerated for 14 months for the sex crime conviction.
The CBP news release indicated Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda was removed from the United States in 2018.
Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda faces federal prosecution for immigration violations.
Seeking additional information on the immigration status Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda, I contacted via e-mail on Monday, December 16, 2019 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs Officer Tanya J. Roman with the following questions:
Did ICE place an immigration detainer on Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda during time periods he was incarcerated in the Marion County Correctional Facility (MCCF) and in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system?
Did the DOC honor the ICE immigration detainer?
How many times has ICE actually removed Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda from the U.S.?
If Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda was previously removed by ICE from the U.S., what were the dates and places Chavelo-Miranda was removed from the country?
Has Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda ever previously served time in a federal prison for an immigration crime or violation?
On Thursday, December 19th, ICE Public Affairs Officer Roman sent via e-mail the following response to my preceding questions on Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda:
“Convicted sex offender Alejandro Chavero-Miranda is a citizen of Mexico and a repeat immigration violator. On August 16, 2016, Chavero-Miranda was arrested by Woodburn Police Department for five counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and other local charges. On April 21, 2017, Chavero-Miranda was convicted of two counts of felony sexual abuse and sentenced to 36 months’ probation.
On Dec 28, 2017, Chavero-Miranda was encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a referral from the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) where he was being held for probation violations relating to the 2016 sexual abuse convictions. ICE lodged a detainer and DOC turned Chavero-Miranda over to ICE on June 7, 2018. On July 9, 2018, an immigration judge ordered Chavero-Miranda to be removed from the U.S. and on July 18, 2018 he was removed to Mexico.
According to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP)press release published on Dec 12, 2019. Chavero-Miranda was apprehended on Dec. 11, afterillegally crossing the border through the desert near Arivaca, Arizona. He currently faces federal prosecution for immigration violations.” – Tanya J. Roman, ICE Public Affairs Officer.
Mexican national criminal illegal alien felon sex offender Alejandro Chavero-Miranda is another example of the thousands of previously deported aliens that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehend annually who try to illegally reenter the U.S.
ICE Statement: Alejandro Chavero-Miranda
Border Patrol Arrests 2 Convicted Sex Offenders
Release Date: December 12, 2019
TUCSON, Ariz.-Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two convicted sex offenders in Southern Arizona this week.
On December 10, at approximately 11 p.m., agents apprehended 42-year-old Juan Olarte-Cruz after he illegally entered the United States south of Sells. Records checks revealed Olarte-Cruz was convicted of second-degree rape of a minor by Nassau County, New York, in 2008. He was sentenced to three years in prison before being deported to Mexico in 2010.
On December 11, around noon, agents apprehended 35-year-old Alejandro Chavelo-Miranda after he illegally crossed the border through the desert near Arivaca. Records checks revealed Chavelo-Miranda was convicted of sexual assault by Marion County, Oregon, in 2017. He was sentenced to 14 months in jail before being deported to Mexico in 2018.
Olarte-Cruz and Chavelo-Miranda, both Mexican nationals illegally present in the country, face federal prosecution for immigration violations.
All persons apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal aliens with criminal histories are positively identified.
