Missing Marine Corps Helicopter Carrying 5 Troops From Nevada To California Found

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The military says a missing Marine Corps helicopter has been found in a mountainous area outside San Diego.

The aircraft was located just after 9 a.m. Wednesday by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile drive from San Diego but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground.

Defense officials say the Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, where they had been doing unit-level training and were returning home to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.