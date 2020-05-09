Crews Discover Sewage Flowing Into Woods Creek
City Of Portland crews say that on Friday afternoon they found sewage from a private pipe on the 5700 block of SW Multnomah Boulevard flowing to Woods Creek which is a tributary of Fanno Creek.
Crews headed to the scene around 3 p.m. and were able to stop the flow around 9 p.m.
To fix the problem, they say that they installed a pumping system to direct the flow from the private pipe into the city’s sewer system.
The city says that warning signs have been posted in the area.
Due to the possibility of increased bacteria in the water, they are advising anyone to avoid contact with Woods Creek and nearby Fanno Creek for at least 48 hours.
The City says it is continuing to investigate this incident, which is similar to one that occurred in 2017.