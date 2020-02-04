Creswell Woman Sentenced For Neglecting 61 Horses
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A Creswell woman accused of neglecting 61 horses boarded at her facility has been sentenced to five years of probation.
The Register-Guard reports Gwyneth Davies received no jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to 11 counts of animal neglect.
Through her plea deal, Davies will be allowed to own four horses but can no longer board other people’s horses at DeLeonardo Training Center.
She must also allow officials to access her property to evaluate her horses or any other animals there.
Davies must pay nearly $50,000 to Sound Equine Options for costs related to the care of the seized horses.