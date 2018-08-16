In Brief: Crazy Rich Asians look is a poor movie choice.



Constance Wu’s (TV’s Fresh Off the Boat) Rachel is an economics professor in love with Henry Golding’s Nick Young. He invites her to go to Singapore to attend his best friend’s wedding and meet the family.

On the plane to Singapore Rachel finds out — after dating the guy for a long time — that he’s not just plain Nick Young, he’s Nick Young of a wealthy and mega-influential Chinese family. Nick is also the son expected to inherit and run the family’s empire of businesses.

If that’s not overwhelming enough, Nick’s mom — done wonderfully by a stone-faced Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) — does not approve of an American-born Chinese woman taking her son away. He must marry someone of his station in life.

Part of the reason Kevin Kwan wrote his trio of books on which this movie is based is to introduce the U.S. to contemporary Asia. That may be the goal of the book but the movie introduces us to rich, greedy, self-absorbed Asians who look a lot like rich, greedy self-absorbed Americans. Some of those Americans are Asians.

So none of this is a surprise.

Peter Chiarelli (Now You See Me 2) and Adele Lim penned the script. He’s written movies. She is a TV series writer known for doing episodes of Life Unexpected, Lethal Weapon and Life on Mars.

That leads to the film’s only positive. Chiarelli, Lim and director Jon M. Chu’s movie is that it’s gorgeous, and looks much like the Indian films churned out by Bollywood. The sets are flashy and scream the kind of wealth you need in a movie about rich, crazy Asians.

The material is about Asians. That doesn’t matter. My complaint isn’t about race. If this was about Mexicans, Caucasians or African Americans it would still be awful and as predictable as the glitzy trailer. There may be life in Lim’s Mars TV show episodes and magic in Chiarelli’s Now You See Me 2 but there is no life or magic in this movie. From start to finish it is a TV-like flick that can’t make up its mind whether it’s a drama or a romcom-drama.

If that’s not bad enough, as noted, the film is based on the first book of a trilogy. Look for a sequel. Or two.

Director: John M. Chu

Stars: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu

Rated PG-13 for what is being billed as mature themes. Not much here is that mature. This is the same romantic comedy-slash-drama crap that we’ve seen produced since the advent of movies. Give this one a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

