Crawled Across The Finish Line

Bold in Boston.



A former Marine is getting a lot of attention for his grit. He said he would finish the Boston Marathon even if he had to crawl across the finish line. That’s what he did. Micah Herndon says he’s doing it for his former comrades who did not make it home from Afghanistan. Those three died in a bomb blast. Herndon crawled for 4 miles but still finished the race is just under three hours and 40 minutes.

Read more here:

https://boston.cbslocal.com/2019/04/15/boston-marathon-man-crawls-across-finish-line/