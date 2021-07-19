Crash Sparks Fire On I-5 Near Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — It was a rough day for drivers headed north on Interstate 5 through Southwest Washington with two crashes about an hour apart near Ridgefield on Monday morning.
Two tractor trailers, one carrying a load of pallets, collided and one of the trucks went off the freeway and caught fire near Exit 14 and the Pioneer Street Overpass just before 10:00am. The fire spread to both vehicles and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Crews with Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue quickly controlled the flames. The majority of the damage was limited to one vehicle.
The earlier crash happened about six miles north over the North Fork of the Lewis River. A pick-up truck hauling a travel trailer collided with a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic on the freeway. There were no injuries.