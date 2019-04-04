Crash Sends Car Airborn Into Side Of Retirement Community

Washington County, Oregon – Very scary moments for some at a retirement community in Washington County last night. A nasty three car crash sent one vehicle flying into the air. It crashed into the side of the Regency Park Assisted Living facility, about ten feet above ground. Thankful no residents inside were hurt. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies had Southwest Barnes road closed overnight for the investigation. People inside the cars all ended up with minor injuries. Speed is likely a factor.

SW Barnes Rd is closed between 82nd & 84th Ave due to a three-vehicle crash. One involved vehicle flew through the air, striking the side of retirement community 10 ft up. Non-life-threatening to involved, no injuries to residents. Speed is believed to be a factor. #PDXTraffic pic.twitter.com/sPhdwPG7WW — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) April 4, 2019