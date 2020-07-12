Crash Kills Driver In Hazelwood Neighborhood
Courtesy: MGN
Saturday afternoon Police responded to a crash on Northeast Glisan Street in the area of Northeast 158th Avenue.
Police say they along with medical personnel arrived and helped people in both cars in what appeared to be a head on collision.
According to police the driver of one car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the driver of the second car was pronounced dead.
A third car was said to of been affected by the crash however nobody in it was hurt.
The crash is under investigation.