Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning.
A drill machine on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside the cab.
“We understand the operator of the rug, an employee of Pacific Foundation, sustained injuries and is under the care of OHSU,” said Tim Johnson with Skanska Construction who’s in charge of the project.
He says his company and others will conduct an investigation into the incident.
Members of the crew freed the man by placing a jack under the cab, allowing them to quickly lift it off the victim. Portland Fire & Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team supported the cab with cribbing to keep it from shifting to protect the victim from further injury. The glass of the cab was shattered to rescue the victim and transport them to the hospital.