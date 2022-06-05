Cowlitz Indian Tribe Releases Council Election Results

RIDGEFIELD, WA – The Cowlitz Indian Tribe elected six Tribal members on Friday June 4 at the General meeting held at ilani’s Cowlitz Ballroom. The newly elected will serve three-year terms on the Tribal Council. The six chosen, include three incumbents, Cheryl Bell, Cassandra Sellards Reck, and Maverick Ryan. The three incumbents join Larry Kestner, Kristopher Kitz, and Vanessa Robertson to be a part of the 22-member Cowlitz Tribal Council.
The Tribal Council is a governing body for the Cowlitz Indian Reservation which neighbors Ridgefield and La Center in Washington state. The council is comprised of democratically elected Cowlitz Indian Tribe members. They govern matters related to economic development, land management, service delivery, and judicial matters. Much in the same way a City council governs.
This year, 15 candidates in all vied for the six seats. The elected Council Members will be sworn in at the July 9th Tribal Council Meeting and will serve through the end of June 2025.
More information about the Cowlitz Indian Tribe can be found at cowlitz.org.