Cowlitz County Reports First Two COVID-19 Deaths
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wa. – Cowlitz County Wednesday reported its first two deaths from COVID-19.
Both people were in their 80’s and had underlying medical conditions.
Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager said, “Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of these individuals. The tragic passing of these residents is a reminder that our rural county is not immune from the permanent and painful impact of this disease.”
322 county residents have tested positive for the virus.