Cowlitz County Moves To Phase 2 Of Reopening

May 23, 2020 @ 8:38pm

Cowlitz County was approved by the State health officials to move into Phase 2 of reopening.

The move was announced to go into effect immediately.

“We are pleased that the Washington Department of Health and Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiesman approved the application for Cowlitz County to move into Phase II” said Cowlitz Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager. “I think this recognizes the great work done by the county in both responding to this unprecedented pandemic and in preparing a comprehensive variance application. The application reflects all the hard work and preparation we have done to feel confident that we are entering Phase 2 safely” stated Dr. Krager.

Officials stress that residents should still do their best to practice measures to keep the virus from spreading in the county including keeping distance and wearing cloth masks.

Full details of new guidelines for Counties entering phase 2 can be found below

https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/safe-start

