Covid Vaccine Appointments Available At Tower Mall, A New Vaccination Site In Clark County

Over the last several days, Public Health has sent emails and called people who are on the county’s referral list to offer appointments at the Tower Mall vaccination site. However, many offers have gone unanswered and appointments remain unfilled.
In order to ensure that every available dose of COVID-19 vaccine is administered, Public Health is making the link available to anyone who is eligible. Visit the Safeway/Alberstons website to schedule an appointment: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/VancouverTowerMall. Appointments will likely fill up quickly.
You will receive a confirmation email from Safeway after scheduling your appointment. Your second-dose appointment will automatically be scheduled for three weeks later at the same time, day of the week and location. Please ensure the time and day of week you select will work for your first- and second-dose appointments. Vaccines are free.
The vaccination site will operate 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and offer drive-thru and walk-up options in the Tower Mall parking lot, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd, with vehicle entry off Blandford Drive. Appointments are required. People who visit the site without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
Those with appointments should arrive no more than 10 minutes before their appointment time. Arriving too early can cause traffic backups and longer waiting times.
Drivers should enter the site off North Blandford Drive between MacArthur Boulevard and Mill Plain Boulevard and exit onto North Devine Road. Walk-up patients will enter the site off East Mill Plain Boulevard between Blandford Road and Divine Road. Follow the directional signs for COVID-19 vaccine.
The Tower Mall vaccination site is a collaboration between Clark County Public Health, the city of Vancouver and Safeway. COVID-19 vaccine is provided by Safeway through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Safeway pharmacists will administer Pfizer vaccine, with support from Clark County Public Health. No vaccines will be stored on site outside of normal operating hours. The city of Vancouver is providing non-medical staff to assist with site operations.
Anyone who received an email invitation from Public Health and was unable to schedule an appointment can reply to the email indicating they still need a referral and Public Health will contact them when additional appointments are available.