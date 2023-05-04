KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

COVID Dropped To 4th Leading Cause Of Death In US Last Year

May 4, 2023 12:42PM PDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. deaths fell last year, and COVID-19 dropped to the No. 4 cause.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

COVID-19 deaths trailed those caused by heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug overdoses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings.

The two previous years, only heart disease and cancer were ahead of the coronavirus.

The data is preliminary and may change a little after further analysis.

The year-to-year drop is the first since 2009.

