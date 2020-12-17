COVID Curve Flattening A Bit In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Health officials in Washington state say that while coronavirus infections remain rampant, they’re seeing some encouraging signs in recent data just as front-line workers begin receiving vaccinations.
Dr. John Wiesman, the Health Department secretary, and Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said Wednesday that new cases and hospitalizations appear to be flattening a bit.
They noted that hospital bed occupancy has even started falling in southwest Washington.
However, they warned people to remain vigilant and to remain home for the holidays, because another surge on top of current case levels would swamp hospital capacity.