COVID at Portland’s VA Medical Center
They’re deep cleaning, irradiating equipment, reviewing safety, and above all, testing. So far they’ve tested at least two hundred people.
Seventeen infections they’ve found in the last week, trace to one of the center’s medical and surgical inpatient units.
Three patients, Thirteen staff members and a medical training tested positive for COVID 19. One employee had to be hospitalized but is now recovering at home. Two of the three patients went home too. The VA is tracking covid infections at its medical facilities throughout the country, finding 11 thousand thirty six positive cases and 869 deaths, it lists 36 positive cases and three deaths in Portland as of this morning.