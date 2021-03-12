      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Variant First Found In Brazil Now Found In Washington State

Mar 12, 2021 @ 10:17am

SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials say a COVID-19 variant identified in Brazil has been detected in Washington state.

Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Thursday that the UW Medicine Virology Lab detected the presence of the P.1 variant in a COVID-19 King County test sample.

All three COVID-19 variants, including those first identified in the UK and in South Africa, now have been detected in Washington state.

Researchers believe those variants of COVID-19 may spread more easily.

Officials urge people to continue measures such as physical distancing and mask wearing to limit COVID-19 spread.

TAGS
Brazil variant Washington state
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Suspect Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Cory Zenuch
WATCH: Local Fishermen Catch Whale On Camera In Columbia River Near Portland Area
Two killed in Crash on Highway 101 in Clatsop County
Milwaukie Man Found Murdered After Missing Work