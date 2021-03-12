COVID-19 Variant First Found In Brazil Now Found In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials say a COVID-19 variant identified in Brazil has been detected in Washington state.
Public Health – Seattle & King County announced Thursday that the UW Medicine Virology Lab detected the presence of the P.1 variant in a COVID-19 King County test sample.
All three COVID-19 variants, including those first identified in the UK and in South Africa, now have been detected in Washington state.
Researchers believe those variants of COVID-19 may spread more easily.
Officials urge people to continue measures such as physical distancing and mask wearing to limit COVID-19 spread.