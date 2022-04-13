COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Be Required For K-12 Students In Washington State

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to pass on making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for K-12 students.
The vote comes after a technical advisory group recommended not making the shot the state’s 12th vaccine requirement.
The board says while the vaccine is safe and effective, it doesn’t have enough information and data to make it mandatory, for instance, how many parents will pull kids from schools.
The board says it could revisit the issue if needed in the future.