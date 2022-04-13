      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Vaccines Will Not Be Required For K-12 Students In Washington State

Apr 13, 2022 @ 3:38pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to pass on making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for K-12 students.

The vote comes after a technical advisory group recommended not making the shot the state’s 12th vaccine requirement.

The board says while the vaccine is safe and effective, it doesn’t have enough information and data to make it mandatory, for instance, how many parents will pull kids from schools.

The board says it could revisit the issue if needed in the future.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 state Washington
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed To Supreme Court
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As COVID Rises
Connect With Us Listen To Us On