Covid 19 Vaccine Update

For February 3, 2021
In Clark County, Washington’s in Phase 1B Tier one, so that means ages 65 and older, or 50 plus in multi-generational households, and everyone in phase 1A like health care workers and first responders are eligible. The Clark County Fairgrounds vaccination site is open from 9 to 5 Tuesdays through Fridays, you have to call for an appointment in advance. To make an appointment, you can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline @ 1-800-525-0127, then press #. If you can’t get through, please try the alternate number, 1-888-856-5816. Washington has administered more than 741, 700 shots in arms.
For people in Multnomah, Washington, Marion, Clackamas and Yamhill Counties, those in Phase 1B are eligible including K-12 educators and staff, and child care and early learning providers, as well as everyone in Phase 1A including health care workers and residents of group homes. The main spot to get them is at the Convention Center in Portland, 7 days a week, by appointment only, at covidvaccine.oregon.gov. So far Oregon has given out more than 454,000 doses of vaccine.