COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges and Timeline for Oregon
Local health departments across Oregon and Washington are working on the challenges of getting the COVID-19 vaccines out safely. Those planning Washington County’s response have some concerns.
Washington County Public Health’s Carrie Beck, told the county commissioners one of the main challenges is to make sure, “That the public knows about the common side effects.”
That means, the vaccine can make people feel sick, with body aches. She says, it’s “Similar to what is experienced, say, during the flu.”
She says problems could also arise from different storage requirements for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines. “Probably the most significant challenge is that these two vaccines have different needs for temperature storage.”
Both vaccines require two doses, but Beck notes, “They also differ in the amount of time between the first and the second dose.”
That means, at least 21 days between doses for Pfizer’s product, but 28 for Moderna’s.
Beck says the county’s planning drive through vaccine clinics, including one at Hillsboro Stadium.
She laid out the following timeline.
In the next week Oregon expects to get 35,000 Pfizer vaccine first doses, by Tuesday, December 15th.
On Thursday December 17th, the FDA meets about Moderna’s vaccine.
December 22nd, Pfizer plans to send another shipment of about 41,000 and on the same date, Moderna would send 71,900 of its first doses.
December 29th, both companies send their second doses to Oregon. Pfizer sends about 88,000. Moderna will send 31,700.
By the end of January all 1A priority group Oregonians should be vaccinated.
That means about 350,000 health care and long term care workers.
Next comes Phase 1B, which includes other essential workers like teachers and police, and those at severe risk of serious COVID-19 illness, including those 65 and older.
Phase 2, will focus on vaccinating members of minority groups, prison inmates, people living in poverty, and those without health care.
Phase 3, will include all of the above, plus the general population.
The goal is to allow all Oregonians to have access to the vaccine by late spring.