COVID-19 Testing Reaches Milestone in Oregon’s Care Homes
Oregon has reached an important target in testing some of the people who are most at risk from COVID-19.
The virus has already killed dozens and infected hundreds at Oregon’s care facilities, and with colder weather on the way and more people staying inside Governor Brown warns: “We have certainly seen a rise in COVID cases recently.”
Her plan to protect seniors from the virus has reached a milestone: every worker, and consenting resident in the state’s 683 care homes, has now had a covid test, at least once.
Brown cautions that people still need to be vigilant in following public health guidelines for COVID-19. “While the testing component is really important as a piece of the puzzle, we absolutely cannot test our way out of this pandemic,” Brown said.
So far out of more than fifty thousand people tested in Oregon’s nursing, assisted living and memory care facilities, about 2.2%, or 1130 tested positive for the virus.