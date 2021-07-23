COVID-19 Surging Once Again In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 just won’t go away.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says since Oregon reopened on June 30th, new daily cases have nearly doubled and the percentage of positive cases has jumped by 70 percent.
He says it’s due to unvaccinated people and the highly contagious Delta Variant, which is now the dominant strain across the state.
He says the good news is, vaccines are working.
More than 90 percent of new cases in June were people not fully vaccinated.
The OHA on Thursday reported 593 new cases and 1 more virus-related death.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (44), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (63), Jefferson (6), Josephine (27), Klamath (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Morrow (3), Multnomah (54), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (70), Union (3), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (43) and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 2,834th death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 13 and died on July 20 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
As of today, 2,460,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,288,184 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
169 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus. That’s 18 more than yesterday.
39 patients are in the ICU.
