COVID-19 Surging Across Washington State

May 25, 2022 @ 1:33pm

SEATTLE, Wash. – COVID-19 is surging once again in Washington State, “Disease is rising….both hospitalizations and cases. We’re grateful to not see an increase in deaths.”

However, Deputy Secretary for Prevention & Health Lacy Fehrenbach says don’t expect any virus-related rollbacks, “We are not returning to any broad mask requirement at this time. But, we are strongly recommending that masks be worn in crowded or confined indoor spaces. Or in areas with poor ventilation or air quality.”

She recommends becoming fully vaccinated and boosted.

The state has recorded almost 1.6 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

