KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer To Full FDA Approval

March 16, 2023 2:16PM PDT
Share
COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer To Full FDA Approval
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are backing the continued use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, saying it remains an important option for adults at high risk of severe illness.

The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts agreed Thursday that the drug is safe and effective for preventing severe COVID-19 in adults with health risks.

The medication has been used by millions of Americans since the FDA  granted it emergency use authorization more than two years ago.

Pfizer is asking the FDA to grant the drug full approval to remain on the market.

The agency is expected to make a decision by May.

More about:
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Paxlovid

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Come Back Down To 6.6%
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
4

School Recess Bill Passes Washington State House Unanimously
5

Oregon Senators Merkley and Wyden Introduce Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act