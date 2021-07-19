COVID-19 Outbreak Traced To PeaceHealth Hospital In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days.
Hospital and public health officials say the hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19.
All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19. Of the 14 positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated.
Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease.
None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care.
None has died, officials said.