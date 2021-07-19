      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Outbreak Traced To PeaceHealth Hospital In Vancouver

Jul 19, 2021 @ 10:05am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to a patient floor at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver has sickened at least 10 patients and four employees in the last few days.

Hospital and public health officials say the hospital has isolated the floor and started testing the remaining patients for COVID-19.

All of the patients were in the hospital for other medical reasons when they contracted COVID-19. Of the 14 positive cases, only five are fully vaccinated.

Only the unvaccinated patients are showing symptoms of the disease.

None of the 14 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators or moved to intensive care.

None has died, officials said.

TAGS
Covid-19 Outbreak Peacehealth
Popular Posts
Recovery Effort at Collapsed Florida Condo Building Could End Soon
Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths
Oregon's Largest Wildfire Grows To More Than 530 Square Miles
Victims Identified In Deadly Salem Bar Shooting
Brush Fire On 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Forces Evacuations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On