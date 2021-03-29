COVID-19 Outbreak Strikes Western Washington University
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Western Washington University in Bellingham has reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases involving students living in residence halls in the past week.
The Bellingham Herald reports that according to a school alert sent out Monday, Western’s Student Health Center and the Whatcom County Health Department have tied the sharp increase in new cases to the residence areas.
Officials said further contact tracing will be needed to determine the cause for these increases.
The spring quarter beings Tuesday.